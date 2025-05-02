Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg secret to success revealed in new study

Scientists have discovered an unexpected factor that played a key role in the success of Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.
Researchers at the Donald G Costello College of Business found that many successful CEOs, like them are left-handed.
You probably didn't know this and maybe you've never even noticed as three highly successful CEO's are left-handed.
Research
In a study of over 1,000 CEOs from 472 companies, the researchers found that left-handed CEOs were more likely to be innovative, create unique patents and deliver better financial performance for their companies, as per Mail.
Co-author of the study said in a statement, "CEO decisions may be shaped by factors like family experiences, genetics, academic background, career paths, and more—really, the full range of experiences that makes them who they are."
To find out the reason behind left-handed CEOs' success, the researchers began by searching Google for images and videos of CEOs doing activities such as writing, throwing, eating etc in order to figure out which hand they use most often.
The researchers also looked at which wrist the CEOs wore their watches on, as left-handed people typically wear them on their right wrist.
Result
In the end, they managed to identify the dominant hand of 1,008 CEOs from 472 companies.
The 91.4% of the CEOs in the study were right-handed, 7.9% were left-handed and 0.7% were using both hands.
Other famous left-handed individuals:
In addition to Steve, Gates and Zuckerberg, other well-known left-handed business leaders include Steve Forbes (Forbes editor-in-chief), Oprah Winfrey, Lou Gerstner (former IBM CEO), as well as historical figures like John D. Rockefeller, Henry Ford and Ratan Tata.