World

Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg secret to success revealed in new study

One surprising trait is common in three of the most successful CEOs and it may just be the secret to their success

Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg secret to success revealed in new study
Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg secret to success revealed in new study

Scientists have discovered an unexpected factor that played a key role in the success of Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

Researchers at the Donald G Costello College of Business found that many successful CEOs, like them are left-handed.

You probably didn't know this and maybe you've never even noticed as three highly successful CEO's are left-handed.

Research

In a study of over 1,000 CEOs from 472 companies, the researchers found that left-handed CEOs were more likely to be innovative, create unique patents and deliver better financial performance for their companies, as per Mail.

Co-author of the study said in a statement, "CEO decisions may be shaped by factors like family experiences, genetics, academic background, career paths, and more—really, the full range of experiences that makes them who they are."

To find out the reason behind left-handed CEOs' success, the researchers began by searching Google for images and videos of CEOs doing activities such as writing, throwing, eating etc in order to figure out which hand they use most often.

The researchers also looked at which wrist the CEOs wore their watches on, as left-handed people typically wear them on their right wrist.

Result

In the end, they managed to identify the dominant hand of 1,008 CEOs from 472 companies.

The 91.4% of the CEOs in the study were right-handed, 7.9% were left-handed and 0.7% were using both hands.

Other famous left-handed individuals:

In addition to Steve, Gates and Zuckerberg, other well-known left-handed business leaders include Steve Forbes (Forbes editor-in-chief), Oprah Winfrey, Lou Gerstner (former IBM CEO), as well as historical figures like John D. Rockefeller, Henry Ford and Ratan Tata.

Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case

Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case
Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat

Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat
Artist turns biscuits into stunning portraits of famous faces

Artist turns biscuits into stunning portraits of famous faces
Prince Harry shares concerns about King Charles life: 'don't know how much longer he has'

Prince Harry shares concerns about King Charles life: 'don't know how much longer he has'
Artist turns biscuits into stunning portraits of famous faces
Artist turns biscuits into stunning portraits of famous faces
UK temperature set for dramatic fall after record-breaking heat
UK temperature set for dramatic fall after record-breaking heat
Chile's tsunami warning triggers evacuations after 7.4 magnitude earthquake
Chile's tsunami warning triggers evacuations after 7.4 magnitude earthquake
US jobs report exceeds expectation with strong growth amid tariff fears, Trump reacts
US jobs report exceeds expectation with strong growth amid tariff fears, Trump reacts
Thailand prosecutors drops royal defamation case against US academic
Thailand prosecutors drops royal defamation case against US academic
Austrian 'air-dried' mummy's bizarre embalming method discovered by researchers
Austrian 'air-dried' mummy's bizarre embalming method discovered by researchers
Marco Rubio to lead US national security after taking over Mike Waltz position
Marco Rubio to lead US national security after taking over Mike Waltz position
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
100+ children sick after eating meal with dead snake in India
100+ children sick after eating meal with dead snake in India
Gruffalo returns after 20 years in surprise new book release
Gruffalo returns after 20 years in surprise new book release
UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm
UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm
World’s new oldest person, Ethel Caterham, reveals her secret to longevity
World’s new oldest person, Ethel Caterham, reveals her secret to longevity