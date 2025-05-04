Is Snapchat down globally? Details inside

Snapchat, the popular multimedia instant messaging platform, is reportedly down across the world.
Several users reported on Sunday, May 4, 2025, that Snapchat is down globally, including Pakistan, as they are having issues in sending and receiving photos, videos and text messages on the app.
According to Downdetector, nearly the majority of users reported issues with the app.
Of these, nearly 57% were logged out of their accounts, 24% reported sharing issues, and 18% facing uploading problems on Snapchat.
It is worth noting that, Snapchat has not yet addressed the outage, and the cause remains unclear.
Users from different countries, including Pakistan, France, UK, and more, shared their frustration by questioning the reason behind the Snapchat outage.
Users reported that they can use Snapchat by VPN, while the company has yet to officially address the issue, alongside resolving the Snapchat outage.