How to open secret cave at Canyon Crossing in Fortnite

Sports

Inside secret cave, players will find total of four chests, along with six guaranteed Slurp Barrels

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 04, 2025
Fortnite Galactic Battle kickstarts the next major season, as this time it's all about Star Wars.

Aside from wielding powerful Force Abilities and taking to the skies in X-Wings and TIE Fighters, players may also be surprised to know that there are a few secrets to uncover this season.

Meanwhile, some players may have already discovered the secret cave near Brutal Boxcars, there is another cave to be found at Canyon Crossing.

This article has all the major details of how to find and open the secret cave at Canyon Crossing in Fortnite.

How to find and open secret cave at Canyon Crossing 

The hidden cave players are seeking can be found along the cliffside just to the left of the waterfall, located east of Canyon Crossing.

To reach this spot, players have a couple of options. They can either drop directly onto the cave from the Battle Bus at the beginning of the match or rotate to it later on after looting a nearby POI.

There are ascenders situated above and below the cave’s location for those who decide to rotate there later in the game.

To note, players are required to harvest the boulders blocking the way using their pickaxe, which only takes a few quick swings.

Inside the secret cave, players will find a total of four chests, along with six guaranteed Slurp Barrels for restoring shields or health.

However, the location does not offer any game-breaking loot such as guaranteed Rare Chests or Mythic items, the Slurp Barrels make it a reliable and consistent choice for those seeking to conserve their healing items for later in the match.

