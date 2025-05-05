Sarah Ferguson reacts to daughters Eugenie, Beatrice’s emotional new interview

Sarah Ferguson is one proud mom!
Taking to her official Instagram Story on Sunday, May 4, the Duchess of York reacted to the emotional podcast interview of her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
The Princesses made a beautiful appearance on Lessons From Our Mothers podcast, during which they showered their mother with nothing but only praise.
Reacting to the interview, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife re-shared the podcast’s official video post and dropped a couple of red heart emojis alongside.
She also embeded a link to the podcast, writing, “LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE HERE.”
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s new interview:
While speaking on the podcast, hosted by Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas and Isabella Branson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie gushed over their mom, Sarah Ferguson, for giving them a perfect childhood.
“She's so spontaneous and full of joy bubbles. She taught us how to be Table Manners A and Table Manners Z - so we’d go between the two and we’d know what the boundaries were,” stated Eugenie.
She recalled, "I remember lessons of how she would say, ‘You can eat here with Table Manners Z, you can eat with your fingers’, and then we would go to Table Manners A [and she would say], 'You eat with your knives and forks."
Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice noted, “Also, Eug and I love each other so much but mum really instilled in us this sense that we always had each other especially as sisters - she's very close with her sister who actually lives in Australia, but their closeness is incredible.”
Sarah Ferguson shares daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with ex-husband Prince Andrew.