IU marks South Korea Children's Day with generous donation

IU has joined BTS Jin and actor Jo In-sung in generous donation for youth on Children's Day

  • May 05, 2025
Lee Ji-eun, better known by her stage name IU, has once again won fans' heart with a generous act.

To commemorate Children's Day 2025, on Monday, May 5, the My Mister actress agency EDAM Entertainment shared that IU has made a donation of 150 million KRW (over $100K).

The contribution was made under the alias "IUaena," a combination of her name and her fan-club name (Uaena).

Statement from the agency noted, "The donation will go toward supporting youth preparing for independence and improving the living conditions of children with disabilities."

Sharing the details of the donation, the company added, "Specifically, 62 million KRW was donated to Eden I Ville, and 90 million KRW was given to Hansarang Village and Hansarang Infant Care Centre for Children with Disabilities."

Since her debut in 2008, IU is notorious for making hefty donation on major milestones including birthdays, and anniversaries.

In 2019, she was the youngest person to be included in Forbes Asia's Heroes of Philanthropy.

Prior to the Children's Day, IU made headlines for surprising the young actress who played the child version of her in Netflix hit series When Life Give You Tangerines with a gift.

About South Korea Children's Day

Children's Day in South Korea is one of the major holiday of the year.

The country celebrates it's children as parents gets a day off to spend it with their kids, as they get engaged in multiple fun activities and receive flowers and gifts from adults.

Many countries have a day to celebrate their children, which varies as the US marks Children's Day on the second Sunday of June.

