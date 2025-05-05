Madonna sizzles in daring sheer fit at boyfriend Akeem’s 29th birthday bash

Madonna is a total slayer!
On Sunday, May 4, the 66-year-old American singer-songwriter and record producer turned to Instagram to share a large carousel of photographs from her boyfriend, Akeem Morris’s 29th birthday bash.
Ringing in her beau’s special day, the Material Girl songstress penned, “Happy Birthday to my favorite Taurus @akkmorris . Thank you @ygmarley for joining us. Its was a night to remember. One love.......”
Madonna’s sizzling look at her boyfriend’s birthday party:
For the celebratory event, Madonna slipped into a bold metallic grey sheer top, knotted at the front to reveal her rose pink-and-brown floral inner wear underneath the see-through fabric.
She coordinated the hot top with matching metallic grey pants, and complemented her daring look by donning bold red lips.
To elevate her appearance, the Like a Virgin hitmaker wore statement jewellery, including two silver necklaces, a rose gold neck-piece and oversized hoop earrings.
The Popular songstress also rocked a pair of stylish sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Akeem Morris, who is 37 years younger than Madonna, wore a white sports shirt with blue detailing and a pair of navy trousers.
Madonna and Akeem Morris relationship:
Madonna has been in a romantic relationship with Akeem Morris, a Jamaican-born soccer player, since July 2024.
The duo made their first public appearance in New York City during a Fourth of July celebration.