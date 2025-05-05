Entertainment

Madonna sizzles in daring sheer fit at boyfriend Akeem’s 29th birthday bash

The ‘Material Girl’ singer, 66, turned heads in bold look at her boyfriend Akeem Morris’s 29th birthday party

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
Madonna is a total slayer!

On Sunday, May 4, the 66-year-old American singer-songwriter and record producer turned to Instagram to share a large carousel of photographs from her boyfriend, Akeem Morris’s 29th birthday bash.

Ringing in her beau’s special day, the Material Girl songstress penned, “Happy Birthday to my favorite Taurus @akkmorris . Thank you @ygmarley for joining us. Its was a night to remember. One love.......”

Madonna’s sizzling look at her boyfriend’s birthday party:

For the celebratory event, Madonna slipped into a bold metallic grey sheer top, knotted at the front to reveal her rose pink-and-brown floral inner wear underneath the see-through fabric.

She coordinated the hot top with matching metallic grey pants, and complemented her daring look by donning bold red lips.

To elevate her appearance, the Like a Virgin hitmaker wore statement jewellery, including two silver necklaces, a rose gold neck-piece and oversized hoop earrings.

The Popular songstress also rocked a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Akeem Morris, who is 37 years younger than Madonna, wore a white sports shirt with blue detailing and a pair of navy trousers.

Madonna and Akeem Morris relationship:

Madonna has been in a romantic relationship with Akeem Morris, a Jamaican-born soccer player, since July 2024.

The duo made their first public appearance in New York City during a Fourth of July celebration.

