 'The Wire, Sopranos' famed actor Charley Scalies passes away at 84  

Legendary actor Charley Scalies peacefully passed away at the age of 84 after being hospitalized in Pennsylvania.
The Wire actor has been battling with a chronic disease Alzheimer's, and died on Thursday, May 1, at a private nursing facility in Phoenixville.
Scalies’ daughter, Anne Marie Scalies, confirmed the death of her father to The Hollywood Reporter in a somber interview.
Speaking with the publication, his youngest daughter paid a heartfelt tribute to his dad stating, "Charley emphasized the importance of family, stating that loving their mother, spending quality time, and teaching respect and hard work were key elements of fatherhood."
Charley Scalies' projects:
The deceased actor was popularly known for his starring in the second season of The Wire, in which he portrayed the character Thomas "Horseface" Pakusa in the 12-episode long drama series in 2003.
In addition to Scalies, several Hollywood actors and actresses including Idris Alba, Michael Kenneth Williams, Dominic West, Felicia Pearson, Lance Reddick, and Wood Harris played the leading roles in the TV series.
Fans reacts to Charley Scalies death:
As the Two Bits star's death announcement gained traction on social media, several fans began expressing their grief on X, with one fan commenting, "Great characters RIP to the legend."
Another fan penned, "Heartbroken to report that Charlie Scalies, Horseface on The Wire, and Coach Molinaro from The Sopranos have passed away."
"R. I. P. He’s still on the clock," a third admirer lamented.
Charley Scalies is survived by his wife, Angeline M. Scalies, and five children, including Charles Chuck Scalies III, Angeline Kogut, Anthony (Tony) Scalies, Christa Ann Scalies, and Anne Marie Scalies.