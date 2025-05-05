Gears of War: Reloaded PS5 release date revealed

Sports

  • May 05, 2025
Gears of War: Reloaded is confirmed to be launched on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X.

According to a report on Monday, May 5, 2025, Microsoft is working on a Gears of War collection to provide advanced gameplay experience.

The latest rumours about the Gears of War collection claimed that it would be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8 along with confirmation that it would be launched for PS5.

Gears of War release date

Gear of War is said to be launched on August 26, 2025, on various platforms, such as PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X.

Gears of War: Reloaded is a $39.99 remaster of the original Gears of War game, with significant upgrades across the board.

Gears of War: Reloaded details

Gamers will be able to enjoy 4K resolution, a 60 FPS campaign, 120 FPS multiplayer, HDR, Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos, 7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio, VRR, 4K assets and remastered textures, enhanced visual effects, improved shadows and reflections, super-resolution with improved anti-aliasing, and zero loading screens during the campaign.

Additionally, Gears of War will feature full cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms.

While both games are playable on modern Xbox consoles through backward compatibility, it seems like it would have made a lot more sense to remaster those titles instead of the original Gears of War.

To note, if Gears of War: Reloaded starts the trend of Xbox-published games releasing on the same day on PS5 as they do on Xbox.

It's possible that the upcoming Gears of War prequel game, Gears of War: E-Day, will follow in Reloaded's footsteps.

