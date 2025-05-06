Sports

Half-Life 3 release date rumours: Is it finally happening?

HLX project is not being developed for virtual reality, unlike 2020’s Half-Life: Alyx

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
Half-Life 3 release date rumours: Is it finally happening?
Half-Life 3 release date rumours: Is it finally happening? 

Multiple rumours are surfacing on social media, speculating that Valve’s elusive sequel, Half Life 3, will be launched soon.

The rumours stem from Valve-focused content creator Tyler McVicker, who shared insights during a recent Q&A livestream.

McVicker claimed that the long-awaited title, often dubbed “Half Life 3” of PC gaming, will soon be playable “end-to-end,” implying that major narrative and technical milestones have been completed.

The rumour is further noticed by past statements from concept artist Evgeniy Evstratiy, who stated he was present “in the room where Valve made Half-Life 3.”

On the other hand, another Valve leaker, Gabe Follower, hinted the game would conclude protagonist Gordon Freeman’s storyline, suggesting that the long-running saga might finally reach a proper ending.

Half Life 3 game update

Internet sleuths recently discovered references to “HLX” — widely believed to be the codename for Half-Life 3 — embedded in code from updates to Valve’s other titles.

McVicker also noted that the HLX project is not being developed for virtual reality, unlike 2020’s Half-Life: Alyx.

Despite the growing array of hints and leaks, Valve has not made any official announcements.

The company remains silent on the future of the franchise, even as Half-Life 2 recently marked its 20th anniversary.

Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday

Meghan Markle makes big confession about pregnancy on Archie’s 6th birthday
Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'

Prince Harry criticised for 'reunion' plea to King Charles: 'unforgivable'
Kim Kardashian loses cool over guard for stepping on her Met Gala gown: WATCH

Kim Kardashian loses cool over guard for stepping on her Met Gala gown: WATCH
UK to restrict visas for nationals with high overstay, asylum claim rates

UK to restrict visas for nationals with high overstay, asylum claim rates
Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition introduces new playable classes
Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition introduces new playable classes
Lewis Hamilton opens up on Met Gala 2025 co-chair duty: ‘Deeply greatful’
Lewis Hamilton opens up on Met Gala 2025 co-chair duty: ‘Deeply greatful’
Gears of War: Reloaded PS5 release date revealed
Gears of War: Reloaded PS5 release date revealed
Cameron Brink honours mom with 3-word heartfelt tribute ahead of Mother's Day
Cameron Brink honours mom with 3-word heartfelt tribute ahead of Mother's Day
Fortnite leak details rare character skin's potential return
Fortnite leak details rare character skin's potential return
Ezio Auditore to return in new Assassin's Creed game soon
Ezio Auditore to return in new Assassin's Creed game soon
Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on Mbappé revealed in surprising comparison by ex- rival
Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on Mbappé revealed in surprising comparison by ex- rival
Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals emotional reason for leaving Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals emotional reason for leaving Liverpool
Luka Dončić to represent Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025
Luka Dončić to represent Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025
Norris slams Verstappen for ‘not racing very smart’ after Miami GP drama
Norris slams Verstappen for ‘not racing very smart’ after Miami GP drama
David Beckham reflects on iconic football career as he celebrates 50th birthday
David Beckham reflects on iconic football career as he celebrates 50th birthday
Kylian Mbappé's double strike lifts Real Madrid to thrilling victory over Celta Vigo
Kylian Mbappé's double strike lifts Real Madrid to thrilling victory over Celta Vigo