Half-Life 3 release date rumours: Is it finally happening? 

Multiple rumours are surfacing on social media, speculating that Valve’s elusive sequel, Half Life 3, will be launched soon.
The rumours stem from Valve-focused content creator Tyler McVicker, who shared insights during a recent Q&A livestream.
McVicker claimed that the long-awaited title, often dubbed “Half Life 3” of PC gaming, will soon be playable “end-to-end,” implying that major narrative and technical milestones have been completed.
The rumour is further noticed by past statements from concept artist Evgeniy Evstratiy, who stated he was present “in the room where Valve made Half-Life 3.”
On the other hand, another Valve leaker, Gabe Follower, hinted the game would conclude protagonist Gordon Freeman’s storyline, suggesting that the long-running saga might finally reach a proper ending.
Half Life 3 game update
Internet sleuths recently discovered references to “HLX” — widely believed to be the codename for Half-Life 3 — embedded in code from updates to Valve’s other titles.
McVicker also noted that the HLX project is not being developed for virtual reality, unlike 2020’s Half-Life: Alyx.
Despite the growing array of hints and leaks, Valve has not made any official announcements.
The company remains silent on the future of the franchise, even as Half-Life 2 recently marked its 20th anniversary.