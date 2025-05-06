Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jennie captures hearts with elegant black ensemble at 2025 Met Gala

Jennie Kim stunned in breathtaking Chanel fit at the star-studded night of Met Gala 2025

  by Web Desk
  
  May 06, 2025
Turning heads is effortless for Jennie Kim!

On Tuesday, May 6, the BLACKPINK starlet turned to her official Instagram handle to share a collection of stunning photos of her 2025 Met Gala look.

“MET GALA 25 with @chanelofficial,” she captioned alongside the gallery.

Honoring the Met Gala 2025 theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, Jennie slipped into a breathtaking, off-the-shoulder black Chanel jumpsuit, featuring a body adorned with pearl cabochons, two strands of pearls, and a white silk camellia with bejeweled buttons.

The mesmerizing fit was layered with a voluminous black overskirt, bringing a dramatic flair to the stunning look.

Taking her already captivating look to a whole new level, Jennie coordinated the ensemble with a black and white hat and black pumps.

As per Vogue, the eye-catching dress "took more than 330 hours to make."

Fans' reaction to Jennie's gorgeous Met Gala 2025 look:

Jennie Kim, who left her fans completely awestruck with her gorgeous look, received heartfelt response from her die-hard admirers.

"Princess of Chanel," commented one, while another gushed, "Classy, luxurious, expensive, simple, elegant, unique, she looks stunning."

A third praised, "THE BEST DRESSED OF MET GALA."

Meanwhile, several others expressed their love by dropping multiple heart-eyes and red heart emojis in the comments.

