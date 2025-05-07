Sports

Destiny 2 expands into Star Wars with Renegades DLC

Renegades is 'inspired' by Star Wars, which aims to evolve overarching narrative of Destiny 2

  • May 07, 2025
Bungie Inc, Destiny developer company, has officially announced Star Wars-inspired expansion Renegades set for launch.

Bungie revealed on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, that Destiny 2 will be delving into the Star Wars universe with its upcoming expansion titled Renegades.

This exciting crossover was unveiled during a livestream for the upcoming Destiny 2 season, The Edge of Fate, which is set to launch on July 15, 2025.

In the teaser for Renegades, a Guardian wielding Han Solo's iconic blaster pistol, while another Guardian ignited a green lightsaber, signalling an adventurous new direction for the game.

Moreover, it hinted at a world reminiscent of the Star Wars universe, with familiar sounds and visuals.

What to expect from Destiny 2: Renegades?

To note, Bungie has a history of crossovers, having previously partnered with popular franchises like Fortnite, The Witcher, and Mass Effect.

According to the developer company, Renegades is “inspired” by Star Wars and is a key component of the ongoing Fate Saga, which aims to evolve the overarching narrative of Destiny 2.

Players will have an advanced gameplay experience, as it is designed to integrate seamlessly into the game's lore, providing players with new characters, innovative activities, and evolved gameplay mechanics.

Destiny 2: Renegades release date

Destiny 2: Renegades will officially launch on December 2, 2025, following a full reveal scheduled for September 9, 2025.

It is worth noting that Destiny 2: Renegades and The Edge of Fate will be available on PS4, PS5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

