King Charles, Princess Diana’s sister share moment at big royal event

King Charles made a rare public appearance with Princess Diana’s sister, as royal tensions with Prince Harry continue to simmer in the background.
During Monday's VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations in London, the British Monarch was spotted sitting near Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the older sister of the late Princess Diana.
The 70-year-old monarch was seated in the front row of the royal box at Buckingham Palace, while only 98-year-old veteran Joy Trew was sitting between her and the monarch.
Their reunion turned heads among royal watchers, with the pair seen sharing a quiet moment during the event.
Princess Diana's sister was accompanied other members of the Royal Family, including Queen Camilla, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, with their three children.
During the ceremony, King Charles, Lady Sarah, and the Duchess of Edinburgh were seen helping 98-year-old veteran Joy Trew by wrapping her in warm blankets as the wind picked up.
The monarch and his ex-wife’s sister were also captured laughing together during this interaction, showing a moment of warmth between the former couple.
The moment showcased the strong bond among the royal box guests, who came together to pay tribute to World War Two veterans.
Lady Sarah and King Charles relationship:
Lady Sarah and King Charles' presence holds a significance due to her past relationship with King Charles in the late 1970s.
She briefly dated King Charles before he eventually married her younger sister, Diana, in 1981.