Royal

Princess Anne 'comforts' devastated King Charles after Harry's harsh claims

The Princess Royal has taken big step to protect King Charles after Prince Harry's bombshell BBC interview

Princess Anne seemingly gave her most of the time to King Charles as he was heartbroken by the recent harsh words of his youngest son, Prince Harry.

The Princess Royal stepped in to comfort his brother after the Duke of Sussex made insensitive remarks in his latest interview with the BBC regarding the monarch's health.

Prince Harry BBC interview:

Harry said in his interview, "Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has."

The duke's explosive interview came before Charles led the entire British Royal Family to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Monday, May 5th.

During the event, Anne was seen "taking care" of her elder brother, who had reportedly been devastated by the insensitive remarks of Prince Harry. 

Shortly after the pictures went viral from Buckingham Palace's balcony, where the entire Royal Family gathered to witness the RAF flypast, the body language expert, Judi James, noted Anne’s reaction towards Charles throughout the event.

Judi stated that when Charles' sister affectionately patted him on his back.

It showed the gesture that she had been keeping an eye on him.

She continued, "Royal balcony moments always show the firm at their highest status, best, standing in a position of ultimate power as a strong family unit while looking down on the massed crowds of their subjects, all cheering wildly to show their support."

Despite the ongoing reconciliation reports, King Charles has not issued any public statement over Prince Harry's bombshell BBC interview.  

