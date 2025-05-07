Selena Gomez marks 5 years of 'OMITB' as Benny Blanco's cheating rumours swirl 

Selena Gomez shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse of her iconic TV series, Only in the Murders Building, amid Benny Blanco cheating speculations.
The Calm Down hitmaker turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 6th, to release the never-before-seen photos featuring her drama series' actors, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.
Selena dropped the photos as the Emmy Awards-winning series marked years since its debut on Hulu.
In the photos, Martin is seen making silly faces while Steve and Selena are posing for the snapshots.
The singer-turned-actress captioned her post, "5 years and counting with these knuckle heads."
Selena Gomez first appeared in Only Murders in the Building:
For those unaware, Selena has been a part of Only Murders in the Building since its premiere in 2021. She has impeccably portrayed the role of Mabel Mora, while Steve Martin played the Charles-Haden Savage, and Martin Short was seen as Oliver Putnam in the four installments of the show.
Benny Blanco's cheating allegations:
This update comes after Selena's fiancé was spotted having dinner with the globally known singer’s longtime pal, Theresa Marie, in her absence.
Shortly after, Benny and Theresa's outing gained traction on social media, the Emilia Pérez starlet quietly unfollowed her best friend forever.
Eagle-eyed fans began speculating that the American music producer has cheated on the pop star.
As of now, the singer herself has not responded to these ongoing cheating allegations.
It is pertinent to note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024.