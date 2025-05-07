Entertainment

Selena Gomez marks 5 years of 'OMITB' as Benny Blanco's cheating rumours swirl

Selena Gomez released ‘OMITB’ BTS glimpse as Benny Blanco cheating speculations escalate

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Selena Gomez marks 5 years of OMITB as Benny Blancos cheating rumours swirl
Selena Gomez marks 5 years of 'OMITB' as Benny Blanco's cheating rumours swirl 

Selena Gomez shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse of her iconic TV series, Only in the Murders Building, amid Benny Blanco cheating speculations.

The Calm Down hitmaker turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 6th, to release the never-before-seen photos featuring her drama series' actors, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Selena dropped the photos as the Emmy Awards-winning series marked years since its debut on Hulu.

In the photos, Martin is seen making silly faces while Steve and Selena are posing for the snapshots.

The singer-turned-actress captioned her post, "5 years and counting with these knuckle heads."

Selena Gomez first appeared in Only Murders in the Building:

For those unaware, Selena has been a part of Only Murders in the Building since its premiere in 2021. She has impeccably portrayed the role of Mabel Mora, while Steve Martin played the Charles-Haden Savage, and Martin Short was seen as Oliver Putnam in the four installments of the show. 

Benny Blanco's cheating allegations: 

This update comes after Selena's fiancé was spotted having dinner with the globally known singer’s longtime pal, Theresa Marie, in her absence.

Shortly after, Benny and Theresa's outing gained traction on social media, the Emilia Pérez starlet quietly unfollowed her best friend forever.

Eagle-eyed fans began speculating that the American music producer has cheated on the pop star.

As of now, the singer herself has not responded to these ongoing cheating allegations. 

It is pertinent to note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024.  

King Charles officially marks completion of his dream landmark London project

King Charles officially marks completion of his dream landmark London project

Jannik Sinner confirms split with Anna Kalinskaya: ‘Not in relationship’

Jannik Sinner confirms split with Anna Kalinskaya: ‘Not in relationship’
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post

Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience

Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy
Victoria Beckham suffers 'hardest' blow of her life amid family rift
Victoria Beckham suffers 'hardest' blow of her life amid family rift
Travis Kelce's mom accidentally spills on his dating life before Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's mom accidentally spills on his dating life before Taylor Swift
Millie Bobby Brown marks Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday with sizzling snaps
Millie Bobby Brown marks Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday with sizzling snaps
Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor
Tommy Fury discusses bond with daughter after overcoming tough year
Tommy Fury discusses bond with daughter after overcoming tough year
Robert Pattinson skips Met Gala blue carpet, attends after-party with Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson skips Met Gala blue carpet, attends after-party with Suki Waterhouse
Andrew Garfield spotted waiting for Monica Barbaro after her Met Gala debut
Andrew Garfield spotted waiting for Monica Barbaro after her Met Gala debut
Gigi Hadid addresses Bradley Cooper relationship amid engagement buzz
Gigi Hadid addresses Bradley Cooper relationship amid engagement buzz
Tom Cruise shares photos from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Japan premiere
Tom Cruise shares photos from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Japan premiere
Kanye West abruptly ends interview after Piers Morgan heated debate
Kanye West abruptly ends interview after Piers Morgan heated debate