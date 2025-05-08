Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate share hopeful message amid Harry rift

The Prince and Princess of Wales penned positive message amid family feud

Prince William and Princess Kate have shared a message of hope and unity amid family rift after Prince Harry’s recent bombshell claims.

The Prince and Princess of Wales choose took to their Instagram account on Thursday to share a message emphasizing environmental action and resilience in a tribute to Sir David Attenborough on his 99th birthday

In a shared post, Prince William included a photo capturing a warm and cheerful moment between himself and Sir David Attenborough.

Another snap featured William, Kate and their kid Prince Georoge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis alongside Sir David.


The Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the post, “As he turns 99 today, in his new film, Sir David has once again reminded us of the need to protect natural habitats - this time those beneath the ocean. He has dedicated his life to ensuring we understand the realities of what mankind is doing to the planet.”

They added, “However hard hitting his message is, Sir David always leaves us with a sense of hope and optimism that all is not lost and this film is no different.”

Concluding the post, Kate and William urged, “We must act together, with urgency, to restore our oceans.”

They capped off it with a birthday wish, noting, “Happy Birthday, David. W”

Prince Kate, Prince William feud with Harry:

Notably, the hopeful message came amid the royal family entangled in the feud with Prince Harry as he made shocking claims after losing his legal appeal to restore his security in the U.K.

He claimed in his interview that “some members” of the royal family will “never forgive” him for a number of alleged claims, including writing of his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Harry said, “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” adding, “But it would be nice to reconcile.”

