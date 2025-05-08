Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with steamy topless photo: SEE

With sizzling photos and daring looks, Hailey Bieber has set the fashion bar high!
Just a few days after mesmerizing fans with her gorgeous Met Gala 2025 look, the Rhode founder has once again set the internet ablaze with a steamy topless look.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, May 7, Justin Bieber’s wife turned up the heat by sharing a sizzling photo of herself, leaving her 54.7 million admirers stunned.
Making a daring fashion statement, Hailey opted to ditch her top for the sultry photo shoot, rocking nothing but a pair of black briefs and sheer tights.
Completing her bold look, the mother of one wore a pair of black sunglasses, while the nude makeup highlighted her gorgeous features.
The image featured Hailey Bieber with her body turned away, gazing at the camera while holding a martini glass.
“cheers,” she captioned, followed by a martini glass emoji.
Fans’ reaction to Hailey Bieber’s look:
Hailey Bieber’s post quickly garnered the attention of her ardent fans, who did not miss the chance to gush over the beautiful model.
“hailey you’re the most beautiful woman on this planet,” a fan expressed.
Another gushed, “hottie,” while a third admired, “the most beautiful.”
Hailey Bieber at Met Gala 2025:
For the 2025 Met Gala, Hailey Bieber rocked a double-breasted black mini dress by luxury brand Saint Laurent and paired it with sheer tights.
She also wore statement jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and completed the look with platform pumps.