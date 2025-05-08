Sports

David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Salford City after taking full ownership

David Beckham and Gary Neville have taken full control of the Salford City on May 8, 2025

David Beckham and Gary Neville now fully own Salford City Football Club!

Two legendary former footballers have taken full control of the Salford City on Thursday, May 8, as part of a new consortium to buy out the shares of other old teammates from Manchester United's famous "Class of '92" group.

The new owners of Salford City Football Club also include American businessman Declan Kelly and Mervyn Davies.

Beckham pledges to give back to his Salford roots:

Beckham, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday turned to his Instagram account and expressed his joy by sharing memorable pictures with Neville taken at Salford City.

He expressed his admiration for the Salford City in a caption , noting, "Salford played such an important role in my life growing up... it’s where I trained with United alongside my best mates every day, it’s where I bought my first house and where me and Victoria lived."

"I’m so proud to be part of a new ownership group alongside my mate as we begin the next chapter of Salford’s journey. Football is at the heart of this community and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the Ammies," Beckham, who is also the president and co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami further wrote.

Salford City stated that this ownership deal comes with a promise to invest money into improving the football club, the team and the club facilities.

On the other hand, former Manchester United teammates Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Phil Neville are no longer shareholders in the club.

Despite no longer being shareholders, they will still be actively involved with the club, working in areas such as technical aspects, football operations, commercial activities and the club's foundation.

