A$AP Rocky hints at baby no. 3’s name amid Rihanna's pregnancy

Rihanna announced her pregnancy ahead of the Met Gala event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
A$AP Rocky has fans buzzing after teasing a possible name for baby number three with pregnant partner Rihanna.

While conversing with Late Night with Seth Meyers alongside Anna Wintour, the Praise the Lord singer discussed how he and the Diamond singer, 37, announced the exciting news that Rihanna is pregnant again at the 2025 Met Gala.

“So your first two kids have ‘R’ names. Obviously you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names. Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think?” Seth Meyers asked.

"For sure,” Rocky affirmed.

The Sundress singer revealed his feelings on Rihanna’s third baby news, "It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up."

The Grammy nominee went on to say, "And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we definitely happy, you know.”

Rocky added, "Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless. Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we’ve been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean?"

He concluded, "That’s love. Love is love."

Rihanna revealed pregnancy ahead of the Met Gala:

Notably, A$AP Rocky's comments came after the Work Work Work singer revealed her pregnancy ahead of the Met Gala.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy ahead of the Met Gala when her photographer Miles Diggs posted a photo of her in the rain with her baby bump on full display.

The couple is already parents to sons Riot, 21 months, and RZA, who turns 3 this month.

