Royal Family shares major update on key member's sudden health crisis

A prominent member of the Danish Royal Family had to pull out of major engagement last minute due to sudden hospitalisation

  • May 09, 2025
Danish Royals have issued a statement about Queen Margrethe’s health.

On Friday, May 9, the Royal Family of Denmark provided a significant update on the former queen’s health, reporting that Her Majesty is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Queen Margrethe, who was due to attend the 125th anniversary of the Sankt Lukas Foundation in Hellerup on Thursday, May 8, had to cancel the engagement after she was hospitalised due to undisclosed illness.

In its statement, the Danish Royal Family shared, “Her Majesty is recovering and in good spirits. Queen Margrethe is therefore expected to be discharged from Rigshospitalet and return to Fredensborg Palace over the weekend.”

About Queen Margrethe:

Margrethe II, whose full name is Margrethe Alexandrine Þórhildur Ingrid, was born on April 16, 1940 and is a member of the Danish Royal Family.

She ascended to the throne on January 14, 1972, and reigned as the Queen of Denmark for 52 years before abdicating on January 14, 2024.

Queen Margrethe’s recent appearance:

Queen Margrethe on 80th anniversary of Denmarks liberation
Queen Margrethe on 80th anniversary of Denmark's liberation

Margrethe, who abdicated the throne last year, was last seen in public on Sunday at Ryvangen Memorial Park in Copenhagen, where she joined other members of the Royal Family to mark 80th anniversary of Denmark’s liberation from German occupation at the end of Second World War.

