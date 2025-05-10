Meghan Markle posts intimate clip of Prince Harry kissing her at Beyoncé's show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love game is going strong!
After having a blast at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour concert in Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex posted a slew of photos and videos from her date night with the Duke on Instagram on Saturday, May 10.
“About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love,” she captioned.
The carousel, which opened with a snap of Meghan grooving on the Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker’s performance, featured a clip that showed Harry packing on PDA with his wife at the packed SoFi Stadium.
In the fourth slide, the former American actress dropped a rare video that featured Prince Harry lovingly planting a kiss on her cheek as she flashed a bright smile.
Meanwhile, one of the snaps showcased the Confessions of a Female Founder host posing for the camera with the Duke as she wrapped her arms around his neck.
In the last slide, Meghan Markle shared a picture of Prince Harry’s hat upside down, revealing a special engraving– a heartfelt nod to their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The engraving read, ”ARCHIE, LILI, MY LOVE.”
Notably, this marked one of the extremely rare moments when Prince Harry publicly showed his love for wife Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s looks at the concert:
For their PDA-packed date night, the Duchess of Sussex slipped into a dark blue off-the-shoulder dress. She kept her look makeup minimal, and completed her gorgeous look by wearing a delicate necklace and her engagement ring.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry rocked a country style getup, wearing a grey shirt, dark jeans, and a dark green cowboy hat.