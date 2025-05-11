Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston’s stalker attends court ‘shirtless’ after crashing into her home

The ‘Friends’ actress’s stalker, who crashing his car into her mansion’s gates, appeared at the LA court in an unusual way

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
Jennifer Aniston’s stalker made a bizarre entry at an LA court after slamming his vehicle through her home’s gates.

Earlier this week, a 48-year-old man named Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, who is accused of stalking the Friends starlet, appeared at a court in Los Angeles “shirtless,” having just a blanket wrapped around his waist, reported The Sun.

As per the outlet, Jimmy did not enter a plea, and refused to utter even a single word out of his mouth during the session on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The prosecutors have accused him of harassing The Morning Show starlet for a period of over two years by sending voicemails, emails, and social media messages.

Adding further, the prosecutors stated that these prolonged period of harassment led him to drive his car into the gates of Jennifer’s home.

According to police, the actress was at her residence when Jimmy crashed his Chrysler PT Cruiser through her Bel Air house gates, after which he was stopped by a security guard before being handed over to the cops.

Taking an action against Jimmy and upon prosecutor’s insist, the judge ordered, "You are not to have any contact with Jennifer Aniston under any conditions.”

About Jennifer Aniston:

Jennifer Aniston is an American actress who garnered immense fame for her role as Rachel Green on hit TV sitcom Friends.

The Murder Mystery starlet is ranked among the world’s highest-paid actresses, and has earned several major accolades, including Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

