Justin Bieber honors mom Pattie Mallette with emotional Mother's Day tribute

Justin Bieber melted the hearts of his fans after sharing never-before-seen photos alongside his mom, Pattie Mallette.
The Peaches crooner turned to his Instagram handle on Sunday, May 11, to celebrate Mother's Day with heartwarming throwback pictures.
In the viral images, Justin uploaded his childhood snapshot, hugging his mother, who is also a known author, and assisted her popstar son in managing his early career.
The other photo showed the mom-son duo enjoying the breathtaking view of the forest.
Justin also included a flexed biceps emoji, which he seemingly used to represent strength, determination, working out, or encouragement.
Justin Bieber's parents relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Pattie Mallette welcomed his son Justin Bieber with her ex-boyfriend Jeremy Bieber on March 1, 1994.
Justin Bieber celebrates first Mother's Day of wife Hailey Bieber:
While Justin, who tied the knot with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in September 2018, celebrated his first Mother’s Day with his son Jack Blues Bieber.
Taking to Instagram, the Rhode Skin founder shared a few images of her son.
She wrote, "I love being your mommy, Jack Blues. Happy Mother's Day."
The couple, who have kept their son's face away from the spotlight, announced the birth of their first child in August 2024, after revealing their pregnancy in May 2024 in a heartfelt Instagram post.