GTA 4 remaster to release soon with advanced features

GTA 4 remaster is likely to come on 'modern' platforms, providing enhanced gameplay experience

  • May 13, 2025
GTA fans are highly waiting for the launch of GTA 6, while a remaster of GTA 4 could be in the works, potentially out relatively soon.

According to a tipster Tez2, who wrote on the GTA forums not only is a port of GTA 4 for modern consoles potentially in the works, but it might be released before the end of 2025.

Tez2 stated, "Someone at Rockstar hinted at the IV port," adding that a port of the 2008 open-world game "may end up" coming out in 2025.

What to expect from GTA 4?

The tipster added that the existence of a GTA 4 port might help explain why the Liberty City Preservation Project mod was taken down recently.

Tez2 indicated that if Rockstar's schedules remain intact, a Max Payne 3 port might also happen, and could be released after GTA 4's reported port.

GTA 4 remaster is expected to come on "modern" platforms, and that could mean PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

“Whether or not Switch or Switch 2 would be possible platforms is unknown,” the tipster claimed.

However, Rockstar Games has yet to officially confirm all the rumours.

To note, GTA 4 takes place in Liberty City, a stand-in for New York City, with the story chronicling the life and criminal career of European immigrant Niko Bellic.

Running the game at 60FPS on all consoles is expected to be fantastic along with a PC build that, well, functions properly. 

