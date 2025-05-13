Spotify's AI DJ now supports voice commands

Spotify has officially announced to make its artificial intelligence (AI) DJ feel more interactive, letting users request music or change the mood of a playlist.
The music streaming platform revealed on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, that this feature is currently supported only in English, in over 60 markets for its premium subscribers.
Until now, you could only listen to the AI DJ play songs with some commentary in between.
What's new in Spotify update?
To note, users can now tell the AI DJ to change the mood or genre or have it play tracks from specific artists using voice commands.
Moreover, users can search for the AI DJ in the search bar and hold the DJ button on the bottom right to make requests through voice commands.
Notably, if you need to change the feel of the playlist without making a specific request, you can quickly press the DJ button.
Earlier in 2023, Spotify first launched the AI DJ feature in the US and Canada.
Last year, the music streaming company added support for a Spanish-speaking AI DJ.
Spotify’s other big AI feature allows users to create playlists using text prompts.
It is worth noting that this new voice command update is currently the only means for users to have any control over what tracks the AI DJ will play.