Sports

Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37

Cornal made his Test debut for South Africa against Wales in 2014 and represented the Springboks 12 times

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37

Cornal Hendricks, a former rugby player from South Africa who played as a winger has passes away at the age of 37.

As per the official statement by SA Rugby, he died from a heart attack on Wednesday evening.

Cornal made his Test debut for South Africa against Wales in 2014 and represented the Springboks 12 times.

The player was diagnosed with a serious heart problem 10 years ago which led him to retire from professional rugby.

But later, after getting a second medical opinion, he was cleared to play again and made a comeback in 2019 with the Bulls, a professional rugby team based in Pretoria.

Bulls rugby director Jack White said in a statement, noting, "Many people were shocked and sad when his career was cut short in 2015."

Jack added, "When we had the opportunity to get him back on the park he took that with open arms and made a remarkable use of his second lease in professional rugby."

He further said that rugby has lost truly "good" and valuable player.

Meanwhile, South African rugby president Mark Alexander paid tribute to the player, saying, "His energy and love of life, on and off the field, lifted his team-mates and those around him. His contributions to the sport and his unwavering dedication will always be remembered."

Achievements:

* Currie Cup Player of the Year (2020–21)

* Pro14 Rainbow Cup runner-up 2021

* Currie Cup winner 2020–21, 2021

* United Rugby Championship runner-up 2021–22

OpenAI launches new GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT

OpenAI launches new GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer

Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer

King Charles, Camilla receive melodious welcome in Bradford ahead of key event

King Charles, Camilla receive melodious welcome in Bradford ahead of key event
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37

Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in coma after abdominal surgery
Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in coma after abdominal surgery
Cristiano Ronaldo 'proudly' congratulates son after U-15 debut victory
Cristiano Ronaldo 'proudly' congratulates son after U-15 debut victory
PSL 2025: Matches to resume on May 17 following ceasefire agreement
PSL 2025: Matches to resume on May 17 following ceasefire agreement
Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open
Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open