Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37

Cornal Hendricks, a former rugby player from South Africa who played as a winger has passes away at the age of 37.
As per the official statement by SA Rugby, he died from a heart attack on Wednesday evening.
Cornal made his Test debut for South Africa against Wales in 2014 and represented the Springboks 12 times.
The player was diagnosed with a serious heart problem 10 years ago which led him to retire from professional rugby.
But later, after getting a second medical opinion, he was cleared to play again and made a comeback in 2019 with the Bulls, a professional rugby team based in Pretoria.
Bulls rugby director Jack White said in a statement, noting, "Many people were shocked and sad when his career was cut short in 2015."
Jack added, "When we had the opportunity to get him back on the park he took that with open arms and made a remarkable use of his second lease in professional rugby."
He further said that rugby has lost truly "good" and valuable player.
Meanwhile, South African rugby president Mark Alexander paid tribute to the player, saying, "His energy and love of life, on and off the field, lifted his team-mates and those around him. His contributions to the sport and his unwavering dedication will always be remembered."
Achievements:
* Currie Cup Player of the Year (2020–21)
* Pro14 Rainbow Cup runner-up 2021
* Currie Cup winner 2020–21, 2021
* United Rugby Championship runner-up 2021–22