Sports

Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final

Paolini is aiming to become the first Italian women in 40 years to win the singles title at the Rome tournament

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final

Jasmine Paolini reached the Italian Open final on Thursday, May 15.

World number five Paolini defeated American professional tennis star Peyton Stearns with a score of 7-5, 6-1.

In the first set, Paolini struggled and even faced losing the first set when she was down 3-5, with Stearns having a chance to win the set.

However, Stearns couldn't keep her serve and Paolini came back and eventually won the match.

Paolini credits crowd energy as she pursues historic Rome victory:

After winning the match, the 29-year-old told Sky Sports, "At the beginning, I was feeling so slow. I told myself I had to hit the ball harder because she was playing amazing, but I managed to stay in there somehow and I won the match and I'm really happy about it."

She went on to share, "In the first round I was nervous and in the second also, and maybe again today, but the crowd was unbelievable and they helped me a lot."

"It's beautiful to play here in Italy and they support us no matter what, so that is the most important thing," Paolini, who is aiming to become the first Italian women in 40 years to win the singles title at the Rome tournament added.

With this victory, she has now become the first Italian woman to reach the final in Rome since Sara Errani in 2014.

What's next for Paolini?

Paolini will now face either American world number three Coco Gauff or Zheng Qinwen from China in the final.

Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data

Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data
Smartphones may predict recovery from bone injury, study

Smartphones may predict recovery from bone injury, study
Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film

Miley Cyrus announces ‘one night only’ release of ‘Something Beautiful’ film
Samsung's upcoming major Galaxy AI feature to turn your images to life: Report

Samsung's upcoming major Galaxy AI feature to turn your images to life: Report
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in coma after abdominal surgery
Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi in coma after abdominal surgery
Cristiano Ronaldo 'proudly' congratulates son after U-15 debut victory
Cristiano Ronaldo 'proudly' congratulates son after U-15 debut victory