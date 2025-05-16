Sci-Tech

Is TikTok down in US? Here's what to know

TikTok users in US reported issues during scrolling session on the popular social media app

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
TikTok down: Everything to know about sudden outage
TikTok down: Everything to know about sudden outage

TikTok users have met an unexpected hurdle after an outage reportedly affected thousands of users.

On Thursday afternoon, May 15, around 33,000 outages were reported of users having problems during scrolling.

Consumers started reporting the issue at 4 p.m and the video-sharing platform witnessed concerning increased in the number of reports around 4:30 p.m.

TikTok did not immediately respond to the queries and have not updated their social media accounts regarding the sudden outage.

According to Downdetector – an online platform that tracks and reports real-time outages and service disruptions – 79% of outages were with the app, 20% were about server connection and 1% was about the website.

US and the unclear future of TikTok in the country

TikTok's future, with it's 170 million Americans users have remained unclear in the US.

In 2020, during his first term, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban the Chinese-owned platform amid the concerns of data collection and security.

A judge blocked Trump's attempt to block the app in the US but former President Joe Biden signed a law last year, which required the app to be sold or banned.

In a game of tic-tac-toe, Trump signed order on his first day in office day in office this year that halted the ban on TikTok for 75 days and in early April he extended it for another 75 days to allow more time for a deal to be made.

