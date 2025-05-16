Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had dinner with Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given a major blow to their former friends David and Victoria Beckham by hosting their estrange son amid the family feud.
Brooklyn Beckham – who failed to show up for dad's 50th birthday celebration and left him "devastated" – had met up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Montecito, California.
They were reportedly invited to the intimate gathering, which was attended by several film executives and VIP guests, leaving David and Victoria more tense as they were once quite close with Harry and Meghan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bond with David and Victoria
The renowned pair attend the Royal's wedding in 2018 and it was reported that the Spice Girls member supported Meghan as she adjusted to life in the UK.
However, when the parents of two moved to US after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, the former English footballer was infuriated when they accused him and his wife of leaking stories about them to the press.
Many were left in shock by the cold shoulder Brooklyn was giving to his parents by willingly interacting with Harry and Meghan.
Nonetheless, it has been revealed that there were some details that did not see the light of the day about the event.
The gathering – which was presumably held at Royal's residence – was actually hosted by CEO of television company Paramount and Nickelodeon Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy, who are Harry and Meghan's neighbours.
Along with that, it was also unveiled that Brooklyn secured the exclusive invitation courtesy of David, who is starring in football chat show Beckham & Friends Live on Paramount+.
The 26-year-old photographer was invited as Davis's son as Robbins had no knowledge about the very public tension between the Beckhams when sending invites weeks prior.
Furthermore, Harry and Meghan also wanted to set record straight about the meeting as source insisted that Brooklyn and Nicola were not invited by the pair directly.