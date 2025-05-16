Beyoncé defies weather setback with electrifying concert in Chicago

No storm or setback can stop Beyoncé from showing up for her fans!
The American singer-songwriter and actress, 43, was scheduled to perform her first Cowboy Carter concert in Chicago on Thursday, May 15, at Soldier Field around 7 p.m. CT.
However, an unexpected weather emergency forced her to delay the show, reported USA Today.
Despite the sudden weather setback, the Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker did not dishearten her fans and rescheduled the show for later last night at 10 p.m.
The highly anticipated concert was kicked off around 10:15 p.m. on May 15, and before opening the show, Beyoncé expressed gratitude towards her ardent fans for bearing with it all patiently.
"I'm so happy to be on the stage seeing all of your beautiful faces. Thank you for all your love even throughout the storm. Y'all are here. I am here, and we're going to have a good ol' time,” she stated.
Earlier in the day, fans were notified that the concert would “absolutely” not start before 9 p.m. CT due to “severe weather, including a thunderstorm warning and tornado watch affecting parts of the Chicago area.”
While the crowd was required to evacuate the main stadium area in the evening, they were permitted to take their seats shortly before 9 p.m.
During that time, a special thanks message was displayed for fans onstage that stated, "Thank you for your patience during this time. We are setting the show and getting the floor ready to receive guests. Looking forward to a great show!"
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour:
Cowboy Carter is the ongoing tenth concert tour by Beyoncé to promote her eighth studio album of the same title.
The tour kicked off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, LA, on April 28, 2025, and will conclude at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on July 26.