Prince William, Kate Middleton head to Glasgow for high-profile royal trip  

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are reportedly set to leave England for their first International royal visit after celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who tied the knot in 2011, will visit Glasgow for the naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow at BAE Systems' shipyard in Scotstoun.
According to GB News, the upcoming royal engagement will take place on Thursday, May 22nd, where she will officially name the state-of-the-art Type 26 anti-submarine frigate designed to protect the UK's military strategy and aircraft carriers.
Kate Middleton joins HMS Glasgow in 2021:
For those unaware, the future Queen has been serving as the sponsor of HMS Glasgow since June 2021.
HMS Glasgow is referred to as a Type 26 anti-submarine frigate.
Kate will participate in the forthcoming ceremony, in which she is expected to perform the traditional naming ritual by releasing a bottle of whiskey that will break against the ship's hull.
During their one-day state visit, the British Royal Family's prominent couple will tour HMS Glasgow and will meet the officials responsible for managing the BAE Systems for years.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will learn about the maritime training by visiting the BAE Systems' Shipbuilding Academy.
Prince William, Kate Middleton's activities during HMS Glasgow visit:
Their official visit will mark an end after they spend quality time with the ship's company and their family members, honoring the official's sacrifices and efforts for the noble cause.