Duke of Westminster tops 40 Under 40 Rich List with jaw-dropping net worth

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster has taken the crown as one of the wealthiest individuals in the UK.
On Friday, May 16, Sunday Times published their 40 Under 40 Rich List, where Prince George's godfather secured the top rank with a reported net worth of £9.88 billion.
The Duke inherited his title and the Grosvenor family business in 2016 at the age of 25, following the sudden death of his father Gerald Grosvenor.
This news came as Hugh is preparing to welcome his first child with wife Olivia Grosvenor, the Duchess of Westminster.
Grosvenor's family legacy
Hugh became the 7th Duke of Westminster and assumed responsibility for an widely huge property that spans across 60 countries.
While Hugh is considered a billionaire, much of his wealth is held in a series of family trusts, which were established decades ago.
The structure prevents any family member from selling off major assets without approval.
This model of wealth preservation is quite common among British aristocratic families and is designed to ensure the longevity of the state.
Hugh Grosvenor's personal life
Hugh, despite having close ties with the British Royal Family, has managed to keep a low-profile.
He studied agriculture at Newcastle University and has worked at the sustainability firm Bio-Bean, which recycles coffee grounds into bio-fuels.
Furthermore, Hugh and Olivia tied the knot at Chester Cathedral in June 2024.
Hugh Grosvenor's relationship with the Royal Family
Other than sharing a close friendship with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the aristocrat is the godfather of their first born Prince George.
Along with that, Hugh's late father Gerald, was a long-time friend of King Charles and a regular attendee of Royal events.