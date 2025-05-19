Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day 

Justin Bieber shared rare clicks with dad Jeremy Bieber as they enjoy golfing in Stratford, Ontario.
On Sunday, May 18, the Baby hit-maker turned to his Instagram account to post silly selfies with dad at the Stratford Municipal Golf course.
He paired the clicks with caption, "Shot 82 at the Stratford muni today. beat my dad."
Confirming his defeat to Daily Mail, Jeremy shared that the final score was 82-84 and that Justin "shot well today."
For the day time outing with dad, the father-of-one wore a puffy black coat with silver-framed sunglasses.
Justin Bieber marks sporty date with wife Hailey Bieber
After the game, Justin updated his social media account with some romantic clicks with wife Hailey Bieber as they attended Game 7 between Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers.
On the Sunday game, Panthers annihilated Leafs with a devastating defeat of 6-1.
Following the disappointed result, Justin, who is a die-hard fan of the hockey team, penned on his Instagram account that he is Maple Leafs fan no matter that the result is.
Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
The Canada outing came days after Justin rep issued a clear message that he was not Sean 'Diddy' Combs' victim, when they were friends in the early years of his career.
Diddy reportedly helped Justin launch his music career at the age of 15, however, he had never sexually or otherwise abused the singer in any capacity.