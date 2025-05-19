Entertainment

Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day

Justin Bieber and dad Jeremy Bieber enjoy father-son hang ahead of key National Hockey League (NHL) game in Toronto

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Fathers Day
Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day 

Justin Bieber shared rare clicks with dad Jeremy Bieber as they enjoy golfing in Stratford, Ontario.

On Sunday, May 18, the Baby hit-maker turned to his Instagram account to post silly selfies with dad at the Stratford Municipal Golf course.

He paired the clicks with caption, "Shot 82 at the Stratford muni today. beat my dad."


Confirming his defeat to Daily Mail, Jeremy shared that the final score was 82-84 and that Justin "shot well today."

For the day time outing with dad, the father-of-one wore a puffy black coat with silver-framed sunglasses.

Justin Bieber marks sporty date with wife Hailey Bieber

After the game, Justin updated his social media account with some romantic clicks with wife Hailey Bieber as they attended Game 7 between Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers.

On the Sunday game, Panthers annihilated Leafs with a devastating defeat of 6-1.

Following the disappointed result, Justin, who is a die-hard fan of the hockey team, penned on his Instagram account that he is Maple Leafs fan no matter that the result is.

Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial 

The Canada outing came days after Justin rep issued a clear message that he was not Sean 'Diddy' Combs' victim, when they were friends in the early years of his career.

Diddy reportedly helped Justin launch his music career at the age of 15, however, he had never sexually or otherwise abused the singer in any capacity.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives support from ex Misa Hylton at court trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives support from ex Misa Hylton at court trial
British climber Kenton Cool makes history with 19th Everest summit

British climber Kenton Cool makes history with 19th Everest summit
Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere
Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day

Justin Bieber enjoys golfing with dad in Canada ahead of Father's Day

Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere
Benedict Cumberbatch graces Cannes with wife for ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ premiere
Nicole Kidman slips into bold red gown to receive prestigious award at Cannes
Nicole Kidman slips into bold red gown to receive prestigious award at Cannes
Tom Cruise makes new ‘Mission: Impossible’ confession after Cannes' ovation
Tom Cruise makes new ‘Mission: Impossible’ confession after Cannes' ovation
Diddy's twin daughters attend major high school event amid dad's ongoing trial
Diddy's twin daughters attend major high school event amid dad's ongoing trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces backlash for allowing kids during vulgar testimonies
Tom Cruise drops exclusive sneak peek at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere
Tom Cruise drops exclusive sneak peek at 'Mission: Impossible' London premiere
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost brush off Michael Che's bizarre 'SNL' jokes
Bianca Censori steps out almost topless with Kanye West in Spain
Bianca Censori steps out almost topless with Kanye West in Spain
Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician
Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany shares first statement after splitting from musician
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes
Tom Cruise roots for Ana de Armas’ rising career with sweet statement
Tom Cruise roots for Ana de Armas’ rising career with sweet statement
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best $21M opening day
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scores franchise-best $21M opening day