King Charles makes lavish purchase after fortune reaches £640 million

King Charles is flaunting his staggering fortune!
According to The Sun, the monarch is set to make a sleek new addition to his royal car collection as he has ordered a British-made £160,000 electric Lotus car.
The lavish purchase of King Charles comes just days after his personal wealth soared by £30 million, according to the 2025 Sunday Times Rich List.
King Charles has been an advocate of environmental sustainability and this purchase has further cemented his long-standing commitment to the meaningful cause.
The all-electric vehicle, described by the carmaker as a "hyper-SUV with racecar DNA," will reportedly be delivered in Royal Claret, the deep burgundy hue traditionally used on royal and state vehicles.
“The King has always liked eco-friendly vehicles but seems conscious that royal claret is the right look even when off-duty. It will look far more professional for the King’s personal car to match the state vehicles,” an insider told the outlet.
They continued, “The Palace has hinted that if Bentley can’t make limousines for official use run on electric, then they would look at other manufacturers.
“The fact Lotus can produce an electric SUV in royal claret really puts them in the driving seat. The Royal Family had a Lotus Eletre last year on loan and it clearly ticked some boxes,” the source added.
King Charles has most recently been spotted using a £100,000 eco-friendly Audi Q8.
King Charles fortune
According to the 2025 Sunday Times Rich List, King Charles’s net worth has climbed from £610 million to £640 million, making him twice as rich as his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The monarch ranks joint 238th in the list of the UK's 350 wealthiest people and families, up 20 places from 258th in 2024.