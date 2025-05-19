King Charles fondly shares late Queen’s Chelsea Show flashbacks in sweet post

Royal

The British King posts a carousel of adorable photos from Queen Elizabeth II’s participation in RHS Chelsea Flower Show over the years

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 19, 2025
King Charles is taking a trip down memory lane, fondly recalling his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Monday, May 19, the British King lovingly remembered the former queen and paid a moving tribute to her by posting a carousel of photographs from her appearances at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show over the years.

“Later this afternoon, The King and Queen, joined by Members of the Royal Family, will visit @The_RHS Chelsea Flower Show,” the caption stated.

The adorable carousel opened with a heart-melting photo of the then-Prince Charles sweetly planting a kiss on Queen Elizabeth’s hand at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show back in 2008.

“In 2008, Queen Elizabeth II presents The King, then The Prince of Wales, with the RHS’s most prestigious award, the Victoria Medal of Honour for his passion for plants, sustainable gardening and the environment,” King Charles shared.

The second slide featured a snap from 1947, showcasing the late Queen attending the show with her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

In the third picture, the beautiful former queen was captured adoring flowers back in 1971.

As the carousel continued, it featured several other photographs from the past, showing Queen Elizabeth II enjoying the prestigious flower and garden show.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show:

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show, also known as the Great Spring Show, is a famous and prestigious flower and garden show that is held for five days by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) in May each year.

It has been taking in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in Chelsea, London, since 1912 and has been attended by members of the British Royal Family.

