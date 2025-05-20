King Charles, Queen Camilla tour Chelsea Flower Show with Royal Family members

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a vibrant appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, joined by members of the other Royal Family members.
Buckingham Palace dropped the delightful snippet of the British Monarch and the Queen Consort, engaging with attendees at the official opening of The Highgrove Shop.
In a shared post, King Charles, Queen Camilla looked in a cheerful mood as they visited the exhibition along with The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
The royal couple can be seen waving at the crowd of well-wishers, they looked happy and relaxed.
For the special engagement, the Queen sported a fitted floral mid-length dress while the King looked typically stylish in a perfectly-tailored cream suit.
The Palace penned the caption, “The King and Queen have visited @The_RHS Chelsea Flower Show, alongside The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, to tour some of the gardens on show in the grounds of the @RoyalHospitalChelsea, as well as exhibitors in the Great Pavilion and the @HighgroveGarden Shop.”
They added, “Their Majesties spent time in the RHS and @BBCRadio2 Dog Garden, designed by @TheMontyDon, to celebrate our nation’s shared love of dogs and gardens.”
King Charles foundation campaign:
Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla gathering along with the other royal members marked their work together on an upcoming campaign for The King's Foundation, which promotes King Charles’s nature-focused values and is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.