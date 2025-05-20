Sci-Tech

Google Translate now available as default app for iOS users

Google Translate allows users to translate bilingual conversations between up to 249 languages

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Google Translate now available as default app for iOS users
Google Translate now available as default app for iOS users

Google has officially announced an update for its Translate app for iOS with a new feature.

Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, that following the update, Google Translate can be set as the default app for all translation requests on eligible iPhone and iPad models.

Initially, Apple introduced the ability to set default apps for media playback, navigation, and translation on iPhone with the iOS 18.4 update.

Although the company's proprietary Translate app was the only option for setting a default translation app till now, Google Translate has now been added as an alternative.

Google Translate app on iPhone

Google Translate app page on the iOS App Store states that it can be set as the default translation app on iPhone and iPad models running iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 or later firmware.

Users will be required to update the app to the latest 9.8.011 version to gain access to this functionality.

1. Open Settings on your iPhone

2. Select Apps > Default Apps and tap on Translation

3. Choose Google Translate from the provided options

To note, Google Translate allows users to translate bilingual conversations between up to 249 languages.

It supports text translation between languages by typing, as well as spoken words or phrases by dictation.

According to Google, the app can be used even when there is no internet connection by downloading language packs.

The app provides the ability to draw text characters instead of typing, transcription in real-time, save translated words and phrases for future reference, and translate text in images or via the camera viewfinder.

King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's 'inspiring' visit to charity school

King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's 'inspiring' visit to charity school

Taylor Swift leaves fans reeling with ‘Look What You Made Me Do (TV)’ debut

Taylor Swift leaves fans reeling with ‘Look What You Made Me Do (TV)’ debut
How does prolonged sitting cause brain shrinkage?

How does prolonged sitting cause brain shrinkage?
Helldivers 2 major update delivers gigantic battle, more: Details inside

Helldivers 2 major update delivers gigantic battle, more: Details inside
Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch
Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch
Bluesky plans to offer a new ‘live’ indicator for streamers, sports
Bluesky plans to offer a new ‘live’ indicator for streamers, sports
Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know
Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know
Spotify’s iPhone app now allows you to buy audiobooks
Spotify’s iPhone app now allows you to buy audiobooks
WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report
WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report
Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI
Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI
Qualcomm confirms to launch new chipset soon: All you need to know
Qualcomm confirms to launch new chipset soon: All you need to know
Apple to launch AirPods with built-in camera next year: Report
Apple to launch AirPods with built-in camera next year: Report
Spotify faces backlash over podcasts promoting illegal drugs
Spotify faces backlash over podcasts promoting illegal drugs
Apple considers replacing Siri with Gemini or ChatGPT amid AI competition
Apple considers replacing Siri with Gemini or ChatGPT amid AI competition
Circle to Search receives significant update
Circle to Search receives significant update