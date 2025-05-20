Google Translate now available as default app for iOS users

Google has officially announced an update for its Translate app for iOS with a new feature.
Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, that following the update, Google Translate can be set as the default app for all translation requests on eligible iPhone and iPad models.
Initially, Apple introduced the ability to set default apps for media playback, navigation, and translation on iPhone with the iOS 18.4 update.
Although the company's proprietary Translate app was the only option for setting a default translation app till now, Google Translate has now been added as an alternative.
Google Translate app on iPhone
Google Translate app page on the iOS App Store states that it can be set as the default translation app on iPhone and iPad models running iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 or later firmware.
Users will be required to update the app to the latest 9.8.011 version to gain access to this functionality.
1. Open Settings on your iPhone
2. Select Apps > Default Apps and tap on Translation
3. Choose Google Translate from the provided options
To note, Google Translate allows users to translate bilingual conversations between up to 249 languages.
It supports text translation between languages by typing, as well as spoken words or phrases by dictation.
According to Google, the app can be used even when there is no internet connection by downloading language packs.
The app provides the ability to draw text characters instead of typing, transcription in real-time, save translated words and phrases for future reference, and translate text in images or via the camera viewfinder.