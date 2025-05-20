Hailey Bieber clears air about Justin Bieber divorce rumours: 'It’s crazy' 

Hailey Bieber recently addressed the marriage in trouble speculations with her husband Justin Bieber, which have been surrounding the couple for years.
The Rhode Beauty founder sat down for Vogue’s cover story, where she spoke about her rollercoaster postpartum journey after welcoming a son, Jack Blues Bieber, with the globally known musician.
Hailey stated, "Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult."
"And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, they’re getting divorced and they’re this and they’re not happy, it is such a mindf******," the mom-of-one added.
The businesswoman noted that she cannot explain how these constant speculations disturbed the peace of her life.
"I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live," the 28-year-old influencer stated.
Despite shutting down the divorce rumours multiple times on her Instagram handle, Hailey once again debunked the reports while expressing frustration.
During the interview, she also opened up about giving birth to a child and dubbed her experience "scary."
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber divorce speculations:
Hailey Bieber, who got married to Justin Bieber in 2018, once again silenced the divorce reports multiple times.
She recently shut down the speculations by stepping out with her life partner to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs match against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcome son Jack Blues Bieber:
For those unaware, Hailey and Justin welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.