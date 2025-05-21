Sports

Monaco Grand Prix: Everything to know about the highly anticipated race

Formula 1 2025 eight series Monaco Grand Prix is set to take place over the weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Monaco Grand Prix: Everything to know about the highly anticipated race
Monaco Grand Prix: Everything to know about the highly anticipated race

Monaco Grand Prix, the eight part of the 2025 F1 season is believed to be the most anticipated race of the season.

The US audience can watch the Grand Prix at ESPN, on Sunday.

Monaco Grand Prix schedule

The first and second round of practice session will take place on Friday, May 23, while the next day, all drivers will participate in the third practice and qualifying race.

The actual race, Monaco Grand Prix, consisting of 78 laps of the 3.34-kilometre circuit will start at 3 p.m local time on Sunday, May 25.

Details of Monaco circuit

Monaco, known as "the jewel in the crown" of Formula 1, is the slowest circuit of the year.

It is tight, and twisty and is bound to give the modern F1 cars a hard time at the race.

Overtaking would prove to be the most difficult task, making Saturday's qualifying session, which determine the position for the actual race, more important than the Grand Prix.

The last race, Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, witnessed Max Verstappen taking the crown as he beat McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Key stats at Monaco

McLaren is by far the most successful team ever in Monaco with total of 15 wins, however the last victory was 17 years ago.

Charles Leclerc's win last year was the first time in 93 years that a driver from Monaco won the Grand Prix in his home ground.

According to new regulations by FIA, drivers will need to make mandatory at least two pit stops for tires.

King Charles reveals exciting new details of Canada tour with Queen Camilla

King Charles reveals exciting new details of Canada tour with Queen Camilla
Stellar Blade confirmed to get a sequel ahead of official launch

Stellar Blade confirmed to get a sequel ahead of official launch
Nintendo team up with Samsung for enhanced Switch 2 manufacturing

Nintendo team up with Samsung for enhanced Switch 2 manufacturing
Taylor Swift makes surprise return to social media silence after long hiatus

Taylor Swift makes surprise return to social media silence after long hiatus
Stellar Blade confirmed to get a sequel ahead of official launch
Stellar Blade confirmed to get a sequel ahead of official launch
Nintendo team up with Samsung for enhanced Switch 2 manufacturing
Nintendo team up with Samsung for enhanced Switch 2 manufacturing
Epic Games’ Fortnite back on US App Store: Details inside
Epic Games’ Fortnite back on US App Store: Details inside
Caitlin Clark marks major milestones in thrilling game against Atlanta Dream
Caitlin Clark marks major milestones in thrilling game against Atlanta Dream
Cameron Brink exposes reality behind 'perfect' social media lives
Cameron Brink exposes reality behind 'perfect' social media lives
Helldivers 2 major update delivers gigantic battle, more: Details inside
Helldivers 2 major update delivers gigantic battle, more: Details inside
Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret to 'longevity' revealed by former coach Luis Castro
Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret to 'longevity' revealed by former coach Luis Castro
Lamine Yamal takes over Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 jersey at Barcelona
Lamine Yamal takes over Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 jersey at Barcelona
PUBG Mobile's Version 3.8 update brings new additions: Details inside
PUBG Mobile's Version 3.8 update brings new additions: Details inside
Caitlin Clark, Fever players react to racism claim targeting Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark, Fever players react to racism claim targeting Angel Reese
Lionel Messi finally speaks out on iconic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi finally speaks out on iconic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo
Emma Raducanu defeats Kasatkina in Strasbourg to extend winning streak
Emma Raducanu defeats Kasatkina in Strasbourg to extend winning streak