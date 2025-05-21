Monaco Grand Prix: Everything to know about the highly anticipated race

Monaco Grand Prix, the eight part of the 2025 F1 season is believed to be the most anticipated race of the season.
The US audience can watch the Grand Prix at ESPN, on Sunday.
Monaco Grand Prix schedule
The first and second round of practice session will take place on Friday, May 23, while the next day, all drivers will participate in the third practice and qualifying race.
The actual race, Monaco Grand Prix, consisting of 78 laps of the 3.34-kilometre circuit will start at 3 p.m local time on Sunday, May 25.
Details of Monaco circuit
Monaco, known as "the jewel in the crown" of Formula 1, is the slowest circuit of the year.
It is tight, and twisty and is bound to give the modern F1 cars a hard time at the race.
Overtaking would prove to be the most difficult task, making Saturday's qualifying session, which determine the position for the actual race, more important than the Grand Prix.
The last race, Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, witnessed Max Verstappen taking the crown as he beat McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Key stats at Monaco
McLaren is by far the most successful team ever in Monaco with total of 15 wins, however the last victory was 17 years ago.
Charles Leclerc's win last year was the first time in 93 years that a driver from Monaco won the Grand Prix in his home ground.
According to new regulations by FIA, drivers will need to make mandatory at least two pit stops for tires.