Spotify releases a new hub to help fans in tracking upcoming music

Spotify has officially announced that it will release a new hub dedicated to keeping users informed about soon-to-be-released albums.
The music streaming platform revealed on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, that the hub, called “Upcoming Releases,” will feature personalised recommendations, dependent on a user’s listening history.
To note, users will be able to access it through the Search tab on mobile in the “Browse all” section.
What's new in Spotify update?
With the “Upcoming Releases” hub, users can pre-save upcoming releases and view Countdown Pages, which display the track lists of future albums and launched singles.
Once users pre-save upcoming releases, they will get a push notification from Spotify on the day of the release, and the platform will automatically add the music to their library.
For artists, the new hub could allow for more exposure for their upcoming releases.
The hub aims to improve the discovery of artists' Countdown Pages, merch and tour information.
Spotify also revealed that it is launching Countdown Charts on its Spotify and Spotify for Artists social channels on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X.
These charts will showcase the top 10 Countdowns on Spotify with the most total pre-saves globally.
To note, the charts will be updated every Wednesday.
The announcement comes as Spotify has been updating its platform with additional functionality over the past few weeks to provide an enhanced usage experience.