Google releases a new tool to detect AI-generated content

New tool will check if content has been made with assistance of Google’s AI tools

  May 22, 2025
Google has officially launched a new “SynthID Detector” tool to detect artificial intelligence (AI)-powered content.

Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed that the new tool will check if content has been made with the assistance of Google’s AI tools.

In a blog post, Google DeepMind’s Pushmeet Kohli notes “SynthID Detector” as “a verification portal” that can “quickly and efficiently identify AI-generated content made with Google AI.”

Moreover, it can “highlight which parts of the content are more likely to have been watermarked with SynthID.”

Kohli stated, “SynthID watermarks are applied to AI-generated images, text, audio, and videos, including content generated by Google’s Gemini, Imagen, Lyria, and Veo models.”

How does ‘SynthID Detector’ work?

1. When you upload an image, audio track, video or piece of text created using Google’s AI tools, the portal will scan the media for a SynthID watermark.

2. If a watermark is detected, the portal will highlight specific portions of the content most likely to be watermarked.

Speaking to The Verge, Kohli stated, "Following the initial testing phase, the portal will gradually be rolled out to users who sign up to the waitlist to gain access to the SynthID Detector."

"We will take learnings from this cohort of professionals and work to implement content transparency more broadly.”

According to Kohli, Google is starting to roll out the tool to “early testers.”

