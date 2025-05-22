Sports

Boxer Georgia O’Connor passes away at 25, weeks after announcing marriage

Georgia O’Connor fought three fights in her professional boxing career and remained undefeated

  • by Web Desk
  • May 22, 2025
Georgia O'Connor, a professional boxer who had earlier won a gold medal at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games has passed away on Thursday, May 22 at the age of 25.

Earlier, Georgia had publicly shared that she was diagnosed with cancer on her social media account.

Before that, she had also suffered from a long-term illness called ulcerative colitis, as per BBC Sports.

Just two weeks before she died, Georgia announced on social media that she had married to her boyfriend.

The player also shared that she took his last name and started using the name "Georgia Cardinali."

Boxing community mourns loss of Georgia O'Connor:

A British professional boxing promotional company, which the player joined after becoming professional boxer, paid tribute to Georgia in a statement, noting, "A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon."

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia. She was loved, respected and admired by her friends here at Boxxer. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time," the statement added.

Meanwhile, England Boxing praised Georgia's accomplishments by describing her as a talented boxer who was well-loved in the amateur boxing community.

Georgia's impressive boxing career:

In her professional boxing career, she fought three fights and remained undefeated.

Beside her professional success, she also won two major medals at amateur competitions, including the Youth Worlds and European Championships.

