Cargo ship crashes into home garden: Norway police charge man

Norwegian police have arrested a suspect after a cargo ship crashed into the garden of a house.
According to Sky News, earlier this week Johan Helberg, who lives near Trondheim, Norway, woke up to an unusual scene. When he woke up, he found a 135m long vessel in his garden.
Helberg told the Guardian, “I went to the window and was quite astonished to see a big ship. I had to bend my neck to see the top of it. It was so unreal.”
Following the shocking event, police launched an investigation into the incident and charged the second officer aboard the vessel with negligent navigation. The Ukrainian man in his 30s was one of the 16 people on the ship.
The police stated, “The individual charged was the officer on watch at the time of the incident. During questioning, he stated that he fell asleep while on duty alone, which led to the vessel running aground."
Logistics company NCL, which chartered the ship, declared it a “serious incident” and expressed relief that no one was harmed.
"This remains an ongoing rescue operation, and our highest priority is to ensure a safe and secure salvage operation," the company's statement said, adding that it was assisting police with their investigation.
The authorities are trying to relocate the vessel while police continue to investigate the matter.