Jessica Alba caught cozying up to new flame months after Cash Warren split

A new romance appears to have entered Jessica Alba’s life!
In its latest report, The Sun shared that the 44-year-old American actress and businesswoman, who parted ways from her husband Cash Warren earlier this year, was spotted cozying up to her new flame in an outing in London, England.
The lovebirds kept their appearance low-key as they were caught spending quality time at Regents Park over the weekend.
In the photographs shared by the outlet, the couple attempted to go incognito in matching outfits.
For the outing, Jessica sported an all-black look that included a hoodie, matching pants, and a cap, while her mystery man, who also matched his fit with the actress, was seen in a black hoodie and a pair of shorts, complemented by a white cap
In one of the shared snaps, the Fantastic Four actress was caught sweetly reaching from behind to take the man’s hand, pulling him close among the rose bushes.
They were also spotted “kissing” during the low profile outing, reported an onlooker, who went on to share that the duo appeared to be “very intimate.”
The insider claimed, “They were hugging and holding hands as they walked through the park together. They rented out some deck chairs and they were sitting on them kissing,” adding, “It looked very much like a new relationship.”
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren:
Jessica Alba tied the knot to actor Cash Warren in May 2008, after meeting him on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004. The duo shares three children – daughters Honor Marie and Haven Garner, and son Hayes.
After nearly 17 years of marriage, on January 16, 2025, Alba announced separation from Warren