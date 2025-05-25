Sci-Tech

Elon Musk praises Google DeepMind's flagship Veo 3 AI video model

Veo 3 not only generates high-resolution, cinematic-quality visuals but it also integrates realistic audio

  by Web Desk
  • May 25, 2025

The Tesla owner Elon Musk has applauded Google’s latest flagship artificial intelligence (AI) model, Veo 3.

Veo 3 has been unveiled at Alphabet's annual developer event this week, the newest iteration of the AI-centric video generation model developed by Google DeepMind.

Veo 3 is a cutting-edge tool which can integrate audio that includes dialogue between characters with animal sounds.

In addition, it is capable of a deeper understanding of the computational complexity of the universe, according to Google DeepMind’s co-founder and CEO, Demis Hassabis.

The tech billionaire Elon Musk responded to the post displaying Veo 3, stating, “It is awesome. Nice work.”

Google's Veo 3 capabilities

Google’s Veo 3 not only generates high-resolution, cinematic-quality visuals but it also integrates realistic audio.

These sounds include ambient sounds, special effects, and even spoken dialogue, which distinguishes it from other major players, including OpenAI’s Sora, Meta’s MovieGen, and Runway’s Gen-4.

The recently launched model’s ability to produce synchronised sound alongside lifelike visuals has garnered tremendous attention online, with a few clips circulating across social media to question whether the content was real or AI-generated.

While Musk has been praising Google's video models, Previously, he expressed concerns about Google's Gemini, accusing it of being biased following backlash over its inability to produce precise images.

