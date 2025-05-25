Entertainment

Dua Lipa showers Paris fans with love after two spectacular concert nights

The 'Future Nostalgia' hitmaker performed two electrifying concerts of her Radical Optimism Tour in Paris, France

  May 25, 2025

Paris fans have a separate sweet place in Dua Lipa's heart!

The Levitating hitmaker performed two spectacular concerts in Paris, France, earlier this week, as part of her superhit Radical Optimism Tour.

Delighted by the packed Paris La Défense Arena and the electrified response from 90,000 fans, the Future Nostalgia singer expressed her love to admirers for giving her an unforgettable experience.

Turning to her official Instagram account on Sunday, May 25, the 29-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter shared a carousel of captivating photographs and videos from the concerts.

Alongside the sweet collection, she penned a heartfelt message for her ardent Paris fans.

"2 nights in Paris and a coooool 90,000 people thank you very much!!!! I love you very much!!!! the glamouuur powered by @yslbeauty," Dua wrote in the caption.

The heartwarming carousel opened with a black-and-white snap of the songstress backstage, preparing to perform for her loving fans.

Next in the gallery was a captivating clip featuring an aerial view of the dark, packed arena, lit by a dim red light and the flashes of fans' cellphones.

As the slides continued, the carousel showcased several more shots and clips featuring backstage moments, electrified crowd, packed venue, and Dua Lipa's thrilling performance.

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour:

The Radical Optimism Tour is Dua Lipa's ongoing third concert tour in support of her third studio album of the same title.

She kicked off the tour in Singapore on November 5, 2024, and will wrap it up in Mexico on December 5, 2025.

