Sports

Jannik Sinner ‘happy’ after Roland Garros opening match win

Jannik Sinner begins French Open campaign with a straight-set win over Arthur Rinderknech

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 27, 2025

World number one Jannik Sinner defied a late wobble to begin his French Open campaign with a straight-set victory over Arthur Rinderknech.

Playing his first Grand Slam match since serving a three-month doping ban, Italian Sinner beat his French opponent 6-4 6-3 7-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggests, however, with the 23-year-old forced to fight back from a double break down in the third set against a resurgent Rinderknech.

It marked a return to winning ways for Sinner after Carlos Alcaraz ended his run of 26 successive match victories in the Italian Open final earlier this month.

"First-round matches are never easy," he said. "I'm very happy with how I handled the situation, especially in the third set.

"He made a couple of mistakes when he was serving for the set so that gave me some help. But I just tried to have the right mindset and attitude."

Earlier on Monday, world number four Taylor Fritz became the highest-ranked player to exit this year's tournament at Roland Garros as he was beaten by Daniel Altmaier in the first round.

