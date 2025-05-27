Jannik Sinner ‘happy’ after Roland Garros opening match win

World number one Jannik Sinner defied a late wobble to begin his French Open campaign with a straight-set victory over Arthur Rinderknech.
Playing his first Grand Slam match since serving a three-month doping ban, Italian Sinner beat his French opponent 6-4 6-3 7-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier.
It was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggests, however, with the 23-year-old forced to fight back from a double break down in the third set against a resurgent Rinderknech.
It marked a return to winning ways for Sinner after Carlos Alcaraz ended his run of 26 successive match victories in the Italian Open final earlier this month.
"First-round matches are never easy," he said. "I'm very happy with how I handled the situation, especially in the third set.
"He made a couple of mistakes when he was serving for the set so that gave me some help. But I just tried to have the right mindset and attitude."
Earlier on Monday, world number four Taylor Fritz became the highest-ranked player to exit this year's tournament at Roland Garros as he was beaten by Daniel Altmaier in the first round.