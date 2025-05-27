Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to take professional separation amid busy schedule

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to keep their personal and professional lives separated due to their own private ventures.
The couple spent Memorial Day weekend apart as the Duke of Sussex had flown to China.
Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in Shanghai at the Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference, without the Duchess, as part of his role as the CEO of Travalyst.
This surprising move came after it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess are establishing their own "royal" household structure.
The pair is set to have their own chief of staff as part of a fresh professional separation.
Furthermore, this decision shows that they have moved on from their earlier mindset of relying on informal advisers for their public activities.
Who will be leading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's household?
The new operation will be headed by Meredith Kendall Maines, a professional communications strategist, who will be leading a team of 11 staff members from Montecito, California.
Each senior appointee in the new household will reportedly earn a six-figure salary.
An insider informed Daily Mail, "Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates."
The launch of his California "household" follows nine months of overtures to old advisers and Zoom calls with former Palace PR experts.
Along with that, Prince Harry is set to launch his own yet-to-be-disclosed commercial venture in the upcoming months.