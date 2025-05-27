Black Ops 6 Season 4 release date, operators, modes, and Warzone updates

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are confirmed to expand in a big way with the arrival of Season 4.
According to the developer company, Call of Duty Season 4 will bring new weapons, more maps, and the arrival of Ballerina star Ana de Armas as a playable character.
Call of Duty Season 4 release date & launch time
Black Ops 6 Season 4 will launch on May 29, and it will arrive that day around 9am PT / 12pm ET.
Warzone Season 4 updates
The new maps for Season 4 include Shutdown, Fugitive, Eclipse, and Blitz, all of which are brand-new maps, while a remaster of the Black Ops 3 map Fringe is coming sometime mid-season.
New game modes in Season 4
COD Season 4 update will bring one of the new modes coming to Black Ops 6's multiplayer Team Elimination, which is a twist on Kill Confirmed and will be available right at launch.
"Two teams are given a limited amount of lives each round as they fight to be the last surviving team," reads a line from the description.
"Players drop a dog tag on death that can be picked up by the enemy to confirm the kill or by a teammate to deny the opposing team. Survive longer than the other team or hold the most remaining lives when the timer ends to win the round."
A new mode called Party Ops is coming mid-season, and it's a limited-time mode featuring a randomised set of party-themed mini-games.
Ana de Armas joins Call of Duty
Notably, Call of Duty is adding a crossover with the John Wick movie Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas.
She's coming to the game in the Ballerina Tracer Pack, which includes two skins for Eve, along with special guns and a variety of cosmetics.
"Seeking revenge for her slain father, Eve Macarro embarks on a relentless mission against the High Table's most feared opponents," reads a line from the DLC's description.
This bundle comes out sometime mid-season, presumably around the time Ballerina comes to theatres on June 6.