Billy Ray Cyrus gushes over Elizabeth Hurley in new BTS moment

Billy Ray Cyrus made it red carpet official with Elizabeth Hurley, affectionately calling her “my beautiful girlfriend” in a behind-the-scenes moment from their glamorous debut as a couple.
Following their red carpet debut as a couple in Rome, Cyrus, 63, took to his Instagram account on Monday to post a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their evening.
In the video, the couple is seen strolling arm-in-arm as they exit their hotel, before the scene shifts to them holding hands while exploring the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition at Palazzo Barberini, where they later attended an opening night dinner.
Later on Hurley was captured posing for pictures at the event and the couple were seen chatting outside.
Donning a bright pink, figure-hugging gown featuring a plunging neckline and cape-style sleeves, the Gossip Girl alum exuded her elegance.
She paired her look with the silver platform heels and a pair of statement earrings.
On the other hand, the Country music star sported a pair of tight-fitting black pants, a black jacket with leather accents, a western hat and dark sunglasses.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley relationship:
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley sparked romance rumors in April, when Cyrus posted a photo of them kissing as they celebrated Easter together in Tennessee.
Notably, the couple was recently reconnected after meeting on the set of Netflix movie Christmas in Paradise in 2022.