Apple iCloud+ subscription price hikes in Brazil, Chile, and Peru

Apple has significantly raised the subscription prices for its iCloud+ and Apple One services in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, with several plans receiving a spike of nearly 34%.
However, the reason behind the adjustment is still under wraps, but industry analysts said that it is likely to be tied to the latest tax changes in the country and the current devaluation of the Brazilian Real against the US dollar.
A report suggested that Brazilian users are paying a hefty amount of money for Apple cloud and bundled services.
Prices
For iCloud+:
The 50GB storage plan is now accessible for R$5.90, while the 12TB option price has significantly increased from R$299.90 to R$399.90.
The Apple One bundle prices saw a significant hike that includes different services, including iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.
Individual plan
The Individual plan is available for R$42.90), the Family plan is now priced R$59.90, and the Premium plan has soared to R$99.90.
It is pertinent to mention that, the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to announce something similar in other key markets, such as the United States.
Brazilian users are required to track their Apple subscriptions more carefully as digital service prices continue to change.